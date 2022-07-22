Prince George turns 9; Flashes his bright smile in a gorgeous birthday portrait clicked by mom Kate Middleton

Prince George is celebrating his 9th birthday and like each year, the young royal has now received his new birthday portrait that was shared by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram account on July 22. Prince Geroge's happy click has been credited to have been photographed by his mother Kate Middleton and it's a heartwarming one.

The new photo of Prince George that was shared by Prince William and Kate Middleton on the occasion of his 9th birthday showcases him flashing a wide smile. The photo showcases, Prince George sporting a blue collared shirt and his bright smile shares a striking resemblance to his father as can be seen happily posing on the beach. Clicked by Kate Middleton, this photo is the newest addition to the previous ones as the Duchess of Cambridge is known to turn into a photographer for her three kids.

William and Kate are known to share a new portrait of their three children – George, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 every year on their birthday. On Prince George's 8th birthday, his birthday portrait also gave a special tribute to his great grandfather as he posed atop a Land Rover Defender that was known to be one of the favourite possessions of the late Duke of Edinburgh.

In the meantime, ahead of 9th birthday, Prince George recently made his Wimbledon debut with his parents as he attended the Men's singles final game at this year's tournament and was seen seated in the royal box sporting a suit.

