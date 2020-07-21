  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Prince Harry accused of mishandling USD 366,000 worth of royal funds; Duke of Sussex SLAMS 'offensive' claims

Reportedly, an investigation into the moving of funds between The Royal Foundation to Sussex Royal and Travalyst has been requested due to claims of Prince Harry mishandling USD 366,000 worth of royal funds. Read The Duke of Sussex's statement on the controversy below.
1593 reads Mumbai Updated: July 21, 2020 08:50 pm
Prince Harry's reps stated that The Duke of Sussex's charitable activities are fully transparent.Prince Harry's reps stated that The Duke of Sussex's charitable activities are fully transparent.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

One of the biggest reasons why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took the controversial step of breaking up with the Royal Family was because of the British Press' ill-treatment towards them in news articles. However, controversy continues to surround the couple even though they have shifted their home base to Los Angeles with their son Archie, 1. A recent report by Newsweek suggests that Prince Harry had mishandled USD 366,000 worth of royal funds which was quickly slammed by The Duke of Sussex.

Republic, an anti-monarchy campaign has requested the UK Charity Commission to investigate the movement of the funds from The Royal Foundation to Harry's projects - Sussex Royal, which has been closed down on Queen Elizabeth ll's order and Travalyst, an eco-tourism venture. In its letter, Republic stated that Harry and William's relationship as brothers was placed above the interests of The Royal Foundation and Sussex Royal. For the unversed, The Royal Foundation saw Harry, Meghan and Prince William, Kate Middleton's joint collaboration for charitable causes. However, the former couple was removed after their exit from the Royal Family and only William and Kate's name is present.

Harry's reps swiftly diminished the claims in a lengthy statement. Read it below:

"The Duke of Sussex has always and continues to remain deeply committed to his charitable work. This is his life’s focus, and his devotion to charity is at the very core of the principles he lives by and is obvious through the impact and success of his many charitable projects throughout the UK and beyond. To this point, it is deeply offensive to today see false claims made about The Duke of Sussex and his charitable work. It is both defamatory and insulting to all the outstanding organisations and people he has partnered with. Travalyst (which was founded within Sussex Royal) is a non-profit organisation for which The Duke receives no commercial or financial gain, as is the case with all of his charitable commitments. The Duke has not, nor has he ever, had any personal financial interest in his charitable work. All of The Duke’s charitable activities are fully transparent as well as compliant with Charity Commission guidelines, and moreover with his own moral compass."

Sussex Royal's spokesperson shared with Newsweek that all the grants to Travalyst were made impartially and objectively to support communities, wildlife, and the environment sustainable travel and tourism. On the other hand, The Royal Foundation spokesperson disclosed to Newsweek that the grants to Sussex Royal were made to support the charitable work of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Credits :Newsweek,Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement