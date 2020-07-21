Prince Harry accused of mishandling USD 366,000 worth of royal funds; Duke of Sussex SLAMS 'offensive' claims

Reportedly, an investigation into the moving of funds between The Royal Foundation to Sussex Royal and Travalyst has been requested due to claims of Prince Harry mishandling USD 366,000 worth of royal funds. Read The Duke of Sussex's statement on the controversy below.

One of the biggest reasons why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took the controversial step of breaking up with the Royal Family was because of the British Press' ill-treatment towards them in news articles. However, controversy continues to surround the couple even though they have shifted their home base to Los Angeles with their son Archie, 1. A recent report by Newsweek suggests that Prince Harry had mishandled USD 366,000 worth of royal funds which was quickly slammed by The Duke of Sussex.

Republic, an anti-monarchy campaign has requested the UK Charity Commission to investigate the movement of the funds from The Royal Foundation to Harry's projects - Sussex Royal, which has been closed down on Queen Elizabeth ll's order and Travalyst, an eco-tourism venture. In its letter, Republic stated that Harry and William's relationship as brothers was placed above the interests of The Royal Foundation and Sussex Royal. For the unversed, The Royal Foundation saw Harry, Meghan and Prince William, Kate Middleton's joint collaboration for charitable causes. However, the former couple was removed after their exit from the Royal Family and only William and Kate's name is present.

Harry's reps swiftly diminished the claims in a lengthy statement. Read it below:

"The Duke of Sussex has always and continues to remain deeply committed to his charitable work. This is his life’s focus, and his devotion to charity is at the very core of the principles he lives by and is obvious through the impact and success of his many charitable projects throughout the UK and beyond. To this point, it is deeply offensive to today see false claims made about The Duke of Sussex and his charitable work. It is both defamatory and insulting to all the outstanding organisations and people he has partnered with. Travalyst (which was founded within Sussex Royal) is a non-profit organisation for which The Duke receives no commercial or financial gain, as is the case with all of his charitable commitments. The Duke has not, nor has he ever, had any personal financial interest in his charitable work. All of The Duke’s charitable activities are fully transparent as well as compliant with Charity Commission guidelines, and moreover with his own moral compass."

Sussex Royal's spokesperson shared with Newsweek that all the grants to Travalyst were made impartially and objectively to support communities, wildlife, and the environment sustainable travel and tourism. On the other hand, The Royal Foundation spokesperson disclosed to Newsweek that the grants to Sussex Royal were made to support the charitable work of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

