Prince Harry admits to drinking, taking drugs to 'mask' trauma from mum Diana's sudden demise

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, got candid about his own mental health in his new show with Oprah Winfrey titled The Me You Can't See.

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's new Apple TV+ unscripted series, The Me You Can't See, has released and the Duke of Sussex got candid about his own mental health. The first episode, which features Lady Gaga, saw the pop star talk about her traumatic past with Oprah and Winfrey. On the same page, Harry also confessed to turning to alcohol and drugs to deal with mum Princess Diana's sudden death.

Speaking about the trauma he suffered after Diana's tragic car crash, Prince Harry confessed, “I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling. But I slowly became aware that, OK, I wasn’t drinking Monday to Friday, but I would probably drink a week’s worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night. And I would find myself drinking, not because I was enjoying it but because I was trying to mask something."

The Duke was just weeks away from his 13th birthday when Diana passed away. Elaborating on what followed, Harry said, "I wasn’t in an environment where it was encouraged to talk about it either, that was sort of, like, squashed."

He also opened up on having panic attacks and said, "Every time I put a suit and tie on and having to do the role and sort of like go, let’s go. Before I even left the house I was pouring with sweat, my heart rate was . . . I was in fight or flight mode. Panic attacks, severe anxiety — so 28 to probably 32 was a nightmare time in my life, freaking out."

However, the Duke revealed that his now wife Meghan Markle helped him seek therapy almost four years ago and he has since come to terms with his mental health.

