Prince Harry airing his dirty laundry on Harry & Meghan 'heightened the conflict' between him, Prince William?

Harry & Meghan, since its inception was on royal family enthusiasts' radar! The Netflix documentary series based on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's shocking UK exit and subsequent LA move was divided into two parts, with Harry & Meghan Vol. 2 being the most explosive! In Vol. 2, Harry spoke in detail about his estranged equation with Prince William and it seems like the growing conflicts between them have become more steadfast...

According to a US Weekly source, Prince William isn't pleased with his younger brother Prince Harry after the release of Harry & Meghan, which saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being no filters attached about their truth. The docuseries reportedly has been a "thorn" in the Prince of Wales' side.

When it comes to his feelings regarding Prince Harry airing out the royal family's "dirty laundry" on such a massive public platform, the insider added, "He's disappointed with Harry for portraying him and the [royal] family in a cynical light. William was hoping they could move on after the CBS interview [in March 2021], but Harry airing his dirty laundry has only heightened the conflict between the two brothers and resulted in them taking a step backwards." The aforementioned interview is Oprah with Meghan and Harry, which was the couple's first televised chat since their controversial royal family exit.

Harry & Meghan: Things to Know

In Harry & Meghan Vol. 1 - featuring the first 3 episodes - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle candidly recalled their love story, from their Instagram DMs and romantic date nights, to the intimate proposal and royal wedding. In Harry & Meghan Vol. 2 - featuring the last 3 episodes - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex speak out on what went down before and after their now infamous royal family exit, which left the world astonished. Subsequently, Harry and Meghan also discussed how the royal family members, especially Prince William and King Charles III, reacted to the couple's monumental decision to step back as senior royals.

