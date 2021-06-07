Prince Harry already loved the name 'Lili' and hinted at it almost two years ago during a school visit

While it is only understandable that they paid tributes with their daughter Lili's name , Prince Harry had actually dropped hints about liking the name almost two years ago.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their bundle of joy on 4 June, Friday, and made the announcement on their website Archewell on Sunday evening. The couple welcomed their second child -- a baby girl and named her Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also announced that they were paying tributes to Queen Elizabeth and late Princess Diana by naming their daughter Lili. While it is only understandable that they paid tributes, Prince Harry had actually dropped hints about liking the name Lili.

Just a few days ago, we reported how Meghan and Harry had loved two names suggested to them during a 2019 visit to the town of Birkenhead in England. Turns out, one of the names that Harry had loved at the time was 'Lily'. Speaking to school children at the event, the couple had heard a couple of names.

However, Prince Harry had showed an interest in the name 'Lily'. In fact, he had even asked a mother how she spelled her daughter's flower-inspired name. Looks like, Harry and Meghan chose the name since it felt right for several reasons.

Announcing the birth of their daughter on Sunday, their statement read, "Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

ALSO READ: Here's where Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's newborn daughter Lili features in the line of succession

Share your comment ×