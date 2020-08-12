Prince Harry ‘always came second to his brother’ Prince William; Duo’s fights were often about money: Report

According to the Sussexes’ new tell-all biography book, Prince Charles always favoured Prince William over Pince Harry and that created a wedge between the brothers. Scroll down to read more.

Dukes and brothers Prince William and Prince Harry have famously had a rocky relationship in the past few years with rumours (and an eventual confirmation) of feuding in the royal family. Turns out, a lot of their feuds happened over budgets and money. The tell-all book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of the Modern Royal Family, detailed, “While Charles may be a father to Harry, he’s also their boss, and that makes their relationship complex for a number of reasons.”

The book adds that: “Where you are born in this family dictates your position of power, and because of that, Harry has always come second to his brother, especially when it comes to funding. There were times in the past when Harry wanted to take on bigger projects and do more work, but he couldn’t get the money to support it. William was always the priority. A lot of their quarrels have been over budgets.”

Earlier this month it was revealed that Prince Harry always felt like a “third wheel” with brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton. In an interview with ET Canada, Royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed that Prince Harry “felt like a third wheel” when he carried out official engagements with Prince William and Kate Middleton. While discussing the bombshell biography of Harry and Meghan, Katie revealed that while the media loved the idea of Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton being a fantastic team, Harry felt like “a spare wheel.”

She added at the time: "At points, I even heard him complaining that he felt like the gooseberry, the third one along at the date. He never quite fit in." Katie, who is the author of William And Harry: Behind The Palace Wall, added that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went out of their way to make sure Harry felt “part of the team” but he “always wanted to be his own person.” She further added: "I think Meghan has very much been the catalyst in giving him that confidence to break free from William and Kate and to break free from that trio dynamic, which was at times cosy and convenient, but actually wasn't really what he wanted." Katie added that Meghan "very much a driving force" and wasn't being credited by people for "giving Harry confidence".

