  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Prince Harry ‘always came second to his brother’ Prince William; Duo’s fights were often about money: Report

According to the Sussexes’ new tell-all biography book, Prince Charles always favoured Prince William over Pince Harry and that created a wedge between the brothers. Scroll down to read more.
20188 reads Mumbai
Prince Harry ‘always came second to his brother’ Prince William; Duo’s fights were often about money: ReportPrince Harry ‘always came second to his brother’ Prince William; Duo’s fights were often about money: Report

Dukes and brothers Prince William and Prince Harry have famously had a rocky relationship in the past few years with rumours (and an eventual confirmation) of feuding in the royal family. Turns out, a lot of their feuds happened over budgets and money. The tell-all book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of the Modern Royal Family, detailed, “While Charles may be a father to Harry, he’s also their boss, and that makes their relationship complex for a number of reasons.”

 

The book adds that: “Where you are born in this family dictates your position of power, and because of that, Harry has always come second to his brother, especially when it comes to funding. There were times in the past when Harry wanted to take on bigger projects and do more work, but he couldn’t get the money to support it. William was always the priority. A lot of their quarrels have been over budgets.”

 

Earlier this month it was revealed that Prince Harry always felt like a “third wheel” with brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton. In an interview with ET Canada, Royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed that Prince Harry “felt like a third wheel” when he carried out official engagements with Prince William and Kate Middleton. While discussing the bombshell biography of Harry and Meghan, Katie revealed that while the media loved the idea of Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton being a fantastic team, Harry felt like “a spare wheel.”

 

She added at the time: "At points, I even heard him complaining that he felt like the gooseberry, the third one along at the date. He never quite fit in." Katie, who is the author of William And Harry: Behind The Palace Wall, added that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went out of their way to make sure Harry felt “part of the team” but he “always wanted to be his own person.” She further added: "I think Meghan has very much been the catalyst in giving him that confidence to break free from William and Kate and to break free from that trio dynamic, which was at times cosy and convenient, but actually wasn't really what he wanted." Katie added that Meghan "very much a driving force" and wasn't being credited by people for "giving Harry confidence".

 

 

ALSO READ: Prince Harry always ‘felt like a third wheel’ between Prince William and Kate Middleton; Report

 

Credits :ET Canada, Finding Freedom, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries
Jacqueline Fernandez’s skincare secrets to get a glowing skin like hers
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor’s conflict with sister to Rhea Chakraborty facing the ED again
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Anonymous 46 minutes ago

Now Harry is in the passenger seat

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement