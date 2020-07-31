Prince Harry always ‘felt like a third wheel’ between Prince William and Kate Middleton; Report

New claims by Royal expert Katie Nicholl reveal that Prince Harry always felt like the third wheel while carrying out official engagements with Prince William and Kate Middleton before his marriage to Meghan Markle.

Before Prince Harry, 35, married 38-year-old Meghan Markle in May 2018 he would often attend events with his brother and sister-in-law--The Cambridges. Now in a recent interview with ET Canada, Royal expert Katie Nicholl has revealed that Prince Harry “felt like a third wheel” when he carried out official engagements with Prince William and Kate Middleton. While discussing the bombshell biography of Harry and Meghan, Katie revealed that while the media loved the idea of Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton being a fantastic team, Harry felt like “a spare wheel.”

She added: "At points [in time], I even heard him complaining that he felt like the gooseberry, the third one along at the date. He never quite fitted in." Katie, who is the author of William And Harry: Behind The Palace Wall, added that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went out of their way to make sure Harry felt “part of the team” but he “always wanted to be his own person.” She further added: "I think Meghan has very much been the catalyst in giving him that confidence to break free from William and Kate and to break free from that trio dynamic, which was at times cosy and convenient, but actually wasn't really what he wanted." Katie added that Meghan "very much a driving force" and wasn't being credited by people for "giving Harry confidence".

The Duke of Sussex is currently living in Los Angeles with Meghan and their one-year-old son Archie since they quit the royal family, earlier this year.

The Sussex’s new biographical book claims to reveal details of the fallout between Meghan and Harry and the Cambridges, suggesting the Queen didn't approve of their decision to quit and says Prince Charles gave them a “warning.” It also gives details of their first date and suggests the couple actually got engaged two months before they said they did.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry’s new biography claims that he wanted son Archie to be ‘best friends’ with the Cambridge kids

Share your comment ×