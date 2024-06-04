Prince Harry And Megan Markle Host Pre-Birthday Bash Of Daughter Lilibet at Their California Home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are one of the most famous couples in the world. Since the day they publicly got together, the couple has faced severe criticism from people as well as love from their fans globally. Their fans are always up for updates about them and their family.

Ahead of the birthday of their second child, Lilibet, the lovely pair had already started celebrating it with their close friends, according to People. Read ahead to learn more.

The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex celebrate Lilibet’s birthday

Lilibet, whose full name is Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, is the youngest child of Prince Harry and Megan Markle. Her birthday falls on June 4. Her parents have already made it special by hosting a pre-birthday bash.

As per People, the pre-birthday celebration already took place during the weekend at the Duke and Duchess’s Montecito home in California. The outlet confirmed that the event was attended by the couple’s close friends and Lilibet’s friends.

The couple share two children: Archie, who was born in 2020, and Lilibet, born in 2021. When King Charles took over the throne in 2022, both siblings were given the royal titles of prince and princess respectively.

Both the children were referred to as Prince Archie and Princess Lilbet on the royal family’s official website the following day. As per the outlet, they were also addressed by their royal titles on the Sussex.com website under their parent's biographies.

What would Megan Markle be addressed if her royal title is stripped away?

Markle and Prince Harry stepped back from their royal duties in 2020, and since then people have been wondering if their titles of Duke and Duchess would be taken away as well.

According to Marca, a royal expert, Ingrid Seward, revealed that if Megan was stripped of her royal title, the actress would be known as Princess Henry.

As per royal tradition, by default, the princess takes up her husband's name as her official title. Prince Harry, whose real name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David, will give his first name to his wife.

However, Seward also weighed into the probability of the titles being taken away from Prince Harry and the Suits actress.

“I don't think anything will happen to the titles because, if they lose their titles, Harry is still a prince of the blood and Meghan, instead of being the Duchess of Sussex, she would be Princess Henry,” Ingrid Swards told the Royal Beat.

