Prince Harry and Megan Markle rejoice as docuseries bags nomination at Hollywood Critics Association Awards

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been on a roll for the last couple of years putting out a docuseries, a book, a podcast, and several public appearances. The Duke and Dutchess of Sussex have made a name for themselves beyond the royal family, ever since they stepped down from their roles as senior members. In a latest update, the couple’s explosive docuseries has won big.

Harry and Megan get nominated at HCA

For some positive news for the Sussex household Meghan and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries, titled "Harry & Meghan," has received a nomination at the Hollywood Critics Awards.

The news first broke on Twitter, where the post by Hollywood Critics Awards read, "The 2023 HCA TV Awards nominees for Best Streaming Nonfiction Series are: Harry & Meghan, Prehistoric Planet 2, Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, Rennervations, The 1619 Project, The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy."

ALSO READ: What are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘big plans’ for future? Insider REVEALS

The Success of Harry and Megan bigger than The Crown

The documentary achieved tremendous success on Netflix, attracting an audience of 2.4 million on its release day. It should be noted that it surpassed the viewership numbers of ‘The Crown,’ which garnered only 1.1 million viewers on its premiere day.

The six-part documentary focused on the couple's life, from how they met, to their love story and their struggles fitting in with the British Royal family. It also pointed out the treatment Markle received from the British media.

Doria, Meghan's mother also opened up about her daughter having suicidal thoughts, while dealing with it all, in the series. She said "I remember her telling me that she wanted to take her own life, and that really broke my heart."

Markle’s mother continued, "Because I knew that it was bad, but to just constantly picked at by these vultures, just picking away at her spirit, that she would actually think of not wanting to be here, that's not an easy one for a mom to hear."

The Dutchess of Sussex talked about how paparazzi were trying to intrude on her private life and said, "They had paid certain neighbors to put a live stream camera into my backyard. Suddenly it was like everything about my life was getting so much more insular." She added, "All the curtains were pulled, all the blinds were pulled. It was scary."

Though there were some wholesome moments in the series as well, specially the couple's wedding attended by the biggest name in the industry, with Elton John singing for the couple.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it is important to note that the reason for the Sussex duke and duchess leaving the royal family was the intense negative coverage Megan Markle and Prince Harry were getting. At one point The Daily Mail published a private letter between Markle and her dad.

The couple now resides in Frogmore Cottage, and are patterns to two children, namely, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilebet.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry 'wanted out' from the Royal family even before he met Meghan Markle? Find out