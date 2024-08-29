Prince Harry And Meghan Are In No Rush To Discuss Royal Heritage With Kids Archie And Lili, Source Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prefer a normal childhood and upbringing for their kids, and the royals are reportedly in no rush to introduce Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to their royal lineage. For the record, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s kids are sixth and seventh in line of succession to the British throne.

“They’ll have those conversations in due time,” a family friend told Us Weekly about Harry and Meghan’s plans to tell their kids about their royal heritage. In the meantime, per the insider, the couple wants the young royals to be loved for who they are as individuals. The tipster described Archie, 5, as a sweet, curious, and playful kid, while they described Lili, 3, as vibrant and happy.

Harry, 39, and Meghan, 43, who stepped down from their royal titles in 2020, live with their little ones in Montecito, California, and keep their kids out of the spotlight for safety reasons. “I think every parent wants to share their kid with the world, but they just can’t,” the source noted, referring to the lack of privileges their kids enjoy compared to Prince William’s kids.

Despite knowing that the world wants to see them, the tipster said they expect Harry and Meghan to lay low with their family until their security concerns get sorted.

Giving a sneak peek into their lives in the States, the friend told the aforementioned publication that both Harry and Meghan are very hands-on parents despite their busy schedules, and they are actively involved in their kids’ day-to-day lives, which includes activities like dropping and picking them up from school and more.

Meghan spoke about her “two beautiful, healthy, very chatty, sweet children” during a royal trip to Nigeria with her husband, where she said she always wanted to be a mom, and now that that dream of hers is a reality, she feels very fortunate.

On the work front, Harry and Meghan remain busy with their Archewell Foundation and their several personal business ventures, including her American Riviera Orchard lifestyle brand and an upcoming Netflix show.

