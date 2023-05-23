Prince Harry and Meghan have not heard from the royal family even after 'car chase' that could've been 'fatal'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got into a near-fatal car chase around New York City recently. The couple was in NYC to attend an Award ceremony when they were reportedly involved in a car chase with the paparazzi. The Royals have finally given a statement regarding the car chase incident.

Royals address Harry and Meghan’s car chase

The royals have always refrained from commenting on the actions of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the ‘car chase’, and this time was no exception. People were curious to know if Harry had been contacted by his family after the incident. And the Royal family chose not to comment on the matter, including Harry and Meghan’s car chase incident. When US Weekly asked the palace for a statement, they simply responded and said, “This is not something we’re commenting on.”

A rep of the Sussexes recently released an official statement revealing what happened in NYC on May 16. “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD officers,” the rep told US Weekly. The rep continued, “While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved.”

After the incident took place on 16 May, an insider told US Weekly that Meghan and her mother who accompanied the couple were “very upset” and “terrified throughout the whole ordeal.”

ALSO READ: Prince Harry's rep debunks claim of private hotel room escape from Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s fight for security

Harry has been very vocal about his demand for security since he moved to the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle. Harry applied for a judicial review in January 2021 after it ruled that he could not fund police protection when they were visiting the UK.

The statement read, “Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats.”

In his memoir, Harry stated that he “never” thought that he and his wife would lose police protection. He wrote, “Not in this climate of hate. Not after what happened to my mother.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle working on a new project? DEETS inside