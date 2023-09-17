Prince Harry and Meghan Markle add glamour to closing ceremony of Invictus Games; the former pays tribute with a powerful speech

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in Germany for the Invictus Games for the last few days. Last night, on Saturday, the duo attended the games' closing ceremony, looking dazzling, as they smiled and cheered for the contestants one last time this year. But that wasn't all as the youngest son of King Charles delivered a touching speech for all the participants and the audience, as he paid his tribute to the brave veterans from around the world.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dazzle with their outfits

For the event, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle showed up in incredibly chic outfits that lit up the stadium. The 39-year-old donned a simple but fashionable black suit paired with a black dress shirt, while the Duchess of Sussex opted for an elegant green strapless dress adorned with intricate laser-cut floral embroidery. One of the most notable periods of the event was when Team USA made their entrance into the event to the background track of Born in the USA by singer Bruce Springsteen, and the couple were seen excitedly cheering and applauding for them.

Prince Harry's moving speech at the Invictus Games closing ceremony

3.5 hours in, after all the events for the closing ceremony were done, the 39-year-old Prince took to the stage to say the closing words for this year's games. He said, "We've all witnessed the true impact sport has had on your recovery. But you will never truly know the impact your actions this week have had on millions of people around the world." He praised the participants for their courage and resilience, adding, "You have opened people’s hearts, through your vulnerability, through your resilience, and your sheer abilities. You have shown us that joy can emerge from struggle."

Meanwhile, it's been a week filled with sports and fierce competitions. The royal couple was fully immersed in the event, attending several competitions ranging from wheelchair basketball to swimming. They happily posed for pictures and hugs, but the sweetest moment came when they were with the Nigerian team, and Meghan was given a new nickname by them, "Amira Ngozi Lolo."

