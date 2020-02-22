Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce they will no longer use the word ‘royal’ for their brand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced that they will no longer use the word ‘royal’ for their brand for their foundation. Read on to know more.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use the word ‘Royal’ in their future ventures. The couple’s spokesperson announced that considering the UK government’s rules, the two have decided that their non-profit organisation will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation. According to the reports published earlier this week, the queen has banned Harry and Meghan from naming their charity “Sussex Royal” because of their royal exit. According to a report by Daily Mail, back in July, Harry and Meghan had registered their charitable foundation under the name Sussex Royal The Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

While this was before they quit their royal duties, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not allowed to use the name for their foundation anymore. The decision has been taken by the queen and other palace officials. The news comes about a month after the two announced their plans about the royal exit. The two are currently living in Canada with their son Archie. According to CNN, the couple will return to the UK later this month to wrap up their final official engagements before stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

Harry and Meghan’s office at Buckingham Palace would officially close and the couple will begin their transition into as an independent couple without their royal status. Meanwhile, they have already started working on becoming financially independent and are looking into career options. The two recently stepped out for grocery shopping. The Duke of Sussex was spotted seen carrying an eco-friendly bag full of groceries in Vancouver Island, Canada.

