Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all smiles as they step out in comfy casuals amid ‘flop era’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were photographed together by the paparazzi as they stepped out recently. According to Page Six, the royal couple was spotted in Santa Barbara, California. Read on to know more.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands as they step out in California

As per the photos published by the news portal, both Harry and Meghan looked in good spirits while the shutterbugs clicked them. The couple was seen smiling and holding hands as they stepped out in comfortable casuals. They were accompanied by another man who was seemingly their bodyguard.

Meghan was seen donning a white button-up shirt, which she styled with a pair of brown shorts. She accessorized her look with a white hat, a pair of sunglasses, and layered bracelets. Her hair was left open.

On the other hand, Prince Harry was seen in a gray polo shirt, blue denim pants, a black baseball cap and a pair of dark sunglasses.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was spotted just weeks after Spotify pulled back the $20 million deal with the royal couple after having streamed just one season of Meghan’s podcast Archetype.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘flop era’?

Recently, Rolling Stone published a report dubbing this period in time as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘flop era’ due to their repeated failures. According to sources, Harry and Meghan blame their failures on external bad luck. On Saturday, a source told Daily Mail that the pair think that they have been ‘really unlucky’.

The source also shared that the royal couple pointed to various factors including the Covid-19 pandemic, economic downturns, and the deaths of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II for having struggled to find success in the private field.

After stepping down as senior royals in January 2020, Meghan and Harry sat for their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. A month later, Prince Philip passed away aged 99.

Then, Meghan launched her podcast called Archetypes with Spotify in August 2022. The following month, Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last.

