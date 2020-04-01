Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are enjoying spending time with Archie in LA amidst the coronavirus scare

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are focusing on spending quality time with their 10-month-old son, Archie, in LA, amidst the coronavirus scare. Read below to know more about how Harry, Meghan and Archie are spending their quarantine period.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially completed their scheduled royal duties in 2020 (with Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020, being their last event) and will now embark on a new journey, financially independent and away from the Royal Family. Initially, the couple was couped up in Canada, spending quality time with Meghan's BFF Jessica Mulroney with occasional visits from Markle's mother Doria Ragland. However, what seemed like a surprise move to many, Harry and Meghan have shifted to LA, to be closer to Doria, amidst the coronavirus scare.

In their quarantine period, Harry and Meghan are focusing on spending quality time with their 10-month-old son Archie. According to E! News, a source shared that like many parents, Harry and Meghan are trying their best to enjoy time with Archie, as a family, especially with the uncertain circumstances the world has to deal with currently. "Archie has been loving doing FaceTime playdates with other small children they have in their lives. And like any loving and proud parents, Archie brings a great deal of joy to both Prince Harry and Meghan during these scary times," the source added to E!

We're glad to know that the trio is safe and sound!

Because of COVID-19, just like the rest of the globe, Harry and Meghan's plans have been interrupted as well. However, their work has not changed as the couple is still talking to organisations and charities they have worked with to see how they can help. While the circumstances have definitely changed, their intent to help remains the same.

