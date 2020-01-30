Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are laying the groundwork in their new home Canada with THIS latest initiative

On Wednesday, Meghan and Harry took to Instagram to support and promote a mental health initiative in their new home.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have partially bid goodbye to the royal life, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are keeping up with charitable causes in Canada. On Wednesday, Meghan and Harry took to Instagram to support and promote a mental health initiative in their new home. The couple highlighted Bell Let’s Talk, a mental health initiative in Canada, on their Instagram Story and shared a series of photos encouraging conversation around mental health.

Following the pictures, Meghan and Harry wrote, "We are so happy to be supporting Bell’s mental health campaign. Each time you watch bell_letstalk official video on Instagram, Bell will donate 5 cents towards Canadian mental health initiatives. So please share, please talk and be part of the solution.” They finished off their post with a Canadian flag.

With Meghan and Harry's support to this new initiative, it is quite clear that Meghan and Harry are slowly and steadily laying the groundwork in Canada. This initiative comes after Meghan Markle's visit to a women's centre in Vancouver earlier this month. The Duchess had paid a surprise visit to the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre and met a group of women bringing about a positive change in the Vancouver community. She spent time interacting with them to understand how their organisation impacts the community.

Apart from their philanthropic visits, it will be interesting to see what are the next few steps that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will undertake to become financially independent.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to make big bucks via speaking engagements & book deals? Find Out

Read More