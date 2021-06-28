  1. Home
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on Queen Elizabeth's guest list for next year's platinum jubilee

Queen Elizabeth will be clocking 70 years of monarchy in 2022 and Buckingham Palace has already announced a list of events that will take place over the long weekend.
June 28, 2021
The royal family may no be on the same page but looks like they are back to slowly building bridges. After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid tribute to the Queen by naming their daughter Lilibet after her, Queen Elizabeth has now invited the couple for next year's platinum jubilee celebrations. For the unversed, Queen Elizabeth will be clocking 70 years of monarchy in 2022 and Buckingham Palace has already announced a list of events that will take place over the long weekend.

While the events list was released last month, a latest report in the Daily Mail reveals that Prince Harry and Meghan have also been extended an invite for the platinum jubilee celebrations. Another report in The Mail revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly planning to attend Trooping the Colour, the Queen’s official birthday parade.

At the parade, the royal family members also step out on the balcony to wave out. While there is no clarity whether Harry and Meghan will join the Queen on the balcony, a source said, "The balcony moment will be decided much nearer the time but there's a limit to how many family members should be on it, and I would have thought that working Royals who contribute to the family would be higher on the list than the Sussexes." 

The platinum jubilee celebrations will be held from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5, 2022 and will include street parties, an extended bank holiday as well as several other live performing events. 

ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebrations include 4 day bank holiday, a concert & street parties in UK

Credits :Daily MailGetty Images

Anonymous 3 days ago

Colonialism does not exist if the nations have brave population to stop the invasion. Colonialism and slavery are self inflicted. So stop blaming invaders if one does not have abilities to defend oneself.

Anonymous 3 days ago

Seventy years of loot , colonial attrocites destroying of nations stop glorification of this evil clan