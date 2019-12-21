Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending holidays in Canada; Details Inside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending holidays in Canada this year. Read on for details.

This Holiday season is going to be extra snowy for the royal couple. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending the holidays with baby son Archie in Canada. The royal couple has taking six weeks off and won’t be celebrating Christmas with the queen and the rest of the royal family, including Pince Harry, his wife Kate and their three kids, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. The trip is extra special considering the couple used to share secret dates in Toronto before they got married, while Markle filmed her TV drama Suits.

According to a report by Page Six, the Duke of Sussex has frequently visited Canada over many years and was also home to the Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family. Following the palace’s confirmation that the royal family will be spending some quality time in Canada, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his well-wishes for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their 7-month-old son Archie. Calling them his friends, the 47-year-old politician also invited the couple to spend some time with him. “Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada. You’re among friends, and always welcome here,” Trudeau tweeted.

According to a report by People, it was revealed earlier this year that Meghan and Harry would take about six weeks off toward the end of the year to spend some valuable family time with their newborn. A source stated that the intense scrutiny they’ve been subjected to this year has been tough on the couple. Reportedly, the former actress’s mother Doria Ragland has also flown to Canada to be with the family.

