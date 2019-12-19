Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be stripped off their 'Sussex' title by council? Bizarre petition afloat

According to a report in the Express UK, Charles Ross, a local campaigner, started a petition back in August to strip Meghan and Harry of their ‘unfairly acquired title’.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may not begin 2020 on a joyful note. If the media scrutiny wasn't enough, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be in for another fresh round of scrutiny as latest reports suggest that a council may soon analyse a cruel petition that wants the couple to be stripped off their titles. According to a report in the Express UK, Charles Ross, a local campaigner, started a petition back in August to strip Meghan and Harry of their ‘unfairly acquired title’.

However, he managed to get only six signatures back then. Now, the petition has garnered some massive support with almost 3,881 signatures. As per the report, councillors of Brighton and Hove will decide whether they will reject Meghan and Harry's current title of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The petition claims that Meghan and Harry's title is “disrespectful to the county of East Sussex".

The petition also states that their titles are “non-democratic” and a “symbol of oppression by the wealthy elite”. It also wants the Brighton council to neither “invite or entertain these individuals nor afford them any courtesies”. The petition was posted to the Brighton and Hove City Council website in July this year.

Meghan and Harry were bestowed with their Duke and Duchess title by Queen Elizabeth after their marriage in 2018. This means that only the Queen has the authority to strip them off the Sussex titles. The Buckingham Palace has obviously not replied to this bizarre petition.

