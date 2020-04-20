Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blacklist four UK tabloids; Say 'Opinion on us can't be based on a lie'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have boycotted four British tabloids but will continue to engage with other media portals and journalists.

As they part with their royal duties and begin a new life in Los Angeles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking some new decisions. Recently, a statement given by their representatives revealed that the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex have blacklisted four UK tabloids, namely, Daily Mail, Express, Mirror and The Sun and they have decided to never deal with them again. "We are writing to set a new media relations policy, specifically as it pertains to your organization," the letter read.

"It is gravely concerning that an influential slice of the media, over many years, has sought to insulate themselves from taking accountability for what they say or print - even when they know it will be distorted, false or invasive beyond reason. When power is enjoyed without responsibility, the trust we all place in this much-needed industry is degraded. There is a real human cost to this way of doing business and it affects every corner of society," it continues reading.

The letter also stated,"Please note that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be engaging with your outlet. There will be no corroboration and zero engagement. This is also a policy being instated for their communications team, in order to protect that team, in order to protect that team from the side of the industry that readers never see."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have boycotted four tabloids, however, their representatives revealed that their letter does not apply to other media portals and that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to work with journalists and media organizations all over the world.

This evening Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan told the editors of four major British tabloids that they will never deal with them again. Their letter — written by representivies for the couple and sent to the Daily Mail, Express, Mirror and The Sun — can be read in full below pic.twitter.com/SwF3afIBvG — Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 20, 2020

