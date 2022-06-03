Prince Harry and Meghan Markle booed by crowd while attending their first royal event after two years

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the steps of St Paul's Cathedral today, were greeted with boos and cheers as they attended a thanksgiving ceremony for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. At the service, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reunited with the royal family, however, Prince William, Kate, Prince Charles, and Camilla were kept separate.

As per Page Six, their entrance sparked outrage, with audio from the two live camera feeds of the service at St Paul's showing boos mixed in with cheers from the crowd outside. After stepping down as senior members of the monarchy and relocating to the United States, Harry and Markle made their first combined public appearance with the royal family in two years at the service. They landed in the UK with their children, Archie and Lili, on Wednesday. However, The Duke and Duchess' return to a formal royal function did not seem to be well received, as a video provided by the New York Post showed spectators booing them as they exited the thanksgiving ceremony on Friday.

According to Page Six, the couple skipped a royal luncheon following the service. During the occasion, Harry and Markle looked to be apart from Prince William and Kate Middleton. Despite being in the same room, they did not seem to talk throughout the ceremony. For years, rumors have circulated that Harry and William's relationship is strained, and in the Sussexes' explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Markle said that Middleton made her cry on the week of her wedding.

Meanwhile, during the service in London, Prince Charles formally represented the 96-year-old monarch. Following a last-minute decision revealed by Buckingham Palace, the Queen skipped the historic ceremony after experiencing 'discomfort' during Trooping The Colour festivities earlier in the day. Prince Andrew also did not make an appearance at St Paul's after testing positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

