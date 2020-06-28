Prince Harry and Meghan Markle boycott Facebook over the spread of hate speech: Stand in solidarity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle privately are now supporting the #StopHateforProfit campaign that pressures advertisers to withdraw money from Facebook over its policies on moderating hate speech.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly utilising their strong influence to support Facebook advertising's Stop Hate for Profit boycott. The campaign encourages businesses to refuse to advertise throughout July with the tech company to protest hate speech and lack of fact-checking on the social media platform that leads to dangerous misinformation spread. “They allowed incitement to violence against protesters fighting for racial justice in America in the wake of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Ahmaud Arbery, Rayshard Brooks and so many others,” the Stop Hate for Profit website reads.

“Let’s send Facebook a powerful message. Your profits will never be worth promoting hate, bigotry, racism, antisemitism and violence.” But where do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle come in? According to Town and Country's source, the royal couple is privately encouraging CEOs to “stand in solidarity” with the civil rights initiative.

“As we've been developing Archewell, one of the areas The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been keen to address is online hate speech, and we've been working with civil rights and racial justice groups on it,” the source said. “Over the past few weeks, in particular, this issue has become even more vital and they have been working to encourage global CEOs to stand in solidarity with a coalition of civil and racial justice groups like the NAACP, Color of Change, and the Anti-Defamation League, which are calling for structural changes to our online world,” the insider added.

A source told T&C that “for a long time, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been working on how to move the tech industry in a more humane direction,” and that they “believe there is an urgent and pressing need to remodel the framework of our online public spaces.”

The pair have reportedly been “working behind the scenes to urge global CEOs to stand in solidarity with civil rights and racial justice leaders," the source continued. "They’ve spoken with CEOs across the product spectrum; tech and media, consumer goods, food and beverage, apparel, and others.”

The NAACP shared a message to the duke and duchess to thank them for their support. “We are grateful for the leadership of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in recognizing the importance of solidarity in this moment," the civil rights organization tweeted. "Your commitment to truth, justice, and equality are appreciated.” According to the publication, more than 90 advertisers have joined the boycott so far.

