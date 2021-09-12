Prince Harry and Meghan Markle change Archewell website to pay homage to 9/11 victims on 20th anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid heartfelt tributes to the victims of 9/11 with a special gesture on Archewell website. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex changed their website with an In Memorium section that listed all 2,977 names of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident that took place 20 years ago at the World Trade Center.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's heartfelt homage to the victims of WTC, the Pentagon and United Flight 93 by changing their foundation's website into a memorium seemed like a touching move that was hailed by their fans. The royal couple's moving tribute came after Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth also paid homage to the victims of the incident.

In a statement issued to US President Joe Biden, Queen Elizabeth II wrote, "As we mark the 20th anniversary of the terrible attacks on 11th September 2001, my thoughts and prayers — and those of my family and the entire nation — remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty", via Royal family handle.

The Queen also played the US national anthem at Windsor Castle during the changing guard ceremony. Previously, the Queen had offered a similar tribute at Buckingham Palace, two decades ago when the news of 9/11 broke.

The message shared by the Royal family handle with Queen Elizabeth's tribute was also re-shared by Prince William and Kate Middleton’s account, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Several Hollywood celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Kendall Jenner and more also took to social media to pay homage to the lives lost in the horrific incident twenty years ago with moving posts.

