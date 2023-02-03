Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cheer for Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi at couple’s surprise vow renewal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were among the guests who attended Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s surprise vow renewal earlier this week. As per a report on Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a ‘wonderful time’ at the ceremony. “They indeed attended and had a wonderful time celebrating Portia’s birthday and the couple’s vow renewal,” a source reportedly told the publication. It added that the four of them are ‘close friends’.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Ellen and Portia’s vow renewal The royals could be seen cheering and clapping for Ellen and Portia along with the other guests, as the couple renewed their wedding vows at their home. Meghan was seen donning a grey coat, while Harry was seen wearing a white shirt, black blazer with no tie. Last month, Prince Harry’s memoir Spare made headlines, as the 38-year-old made quite some shocking revelations about life with the royals. Among other things, Harry accused his brother Prince William of physically attacking him. He also revealed that his father, King Charles III would call him the ‘Spare’, referring to his claim to the royal crown, as opposed to his brother William, who is the heir.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s surprise vow renewal On their surprise vow renewal after 14 years of marriage, Portia de Rossi was seen dressed in a pretty white wedding gown, while Ellen DeGeneres was in casuals. The former talk show host was absolutely stunned by her partner’s surprise on her birthday. The ceremony was officiated by none other than Kris Jenner. Jenner said, “Welcome to Portia’s birthday party, and to the newest home of one of my favorite couples, two of my BFs, and the record holders for the most homes ever purchased in one city ever, literally.” She also hailed them as couple goals, ‘a match made in heaven’, and called them ‘two peas in a pod’. During her speech, Portia expressed that the greatest accomplishment in her life has been being loved by someone as ‘magnificent’ and ‘incredible as Ellen, who made her feel understood and accepted every day. Ellen also articulated that she adores and loves her partner Portia, and thanked her for saving her every single day.

