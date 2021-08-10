Prince Harry and Meghan Markle contemplated moving to New Zealand more than a year before Megxit?

In an interview with The Associated Press, Governor-General Patsy Reddy divulged how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had discussed a possible move to the South Pacific country during their 2018 visit. This discussion took place more than a year before The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior working royals and moved to Los Angeles.

Recalling how Harry and Meghan had visited New Zealand at the end of a hectic 16-day royal tour of the South Pacific and that they looked tired, Queen Elizabeth's representative in New Zealand further recounted, "I remember they'd just been down to the Abel Tasman National Park when we sat down and had a drink, and they said that they could imagine living in a place like this and wondered whether we thought it would be theoretically possible. Even possible for them to have a place in New Zealand."

Harry and Meghan received an affirmative response in return as Patsy added, "Of course, we said 'Sure. It would be fine. There are lots of opportunities to live in New Zealand, but that would be something that they’d have to explore.' They were looking at how they might raise their family. And, obviously, they've made some decisions since."

However, Reddy stated that the couple had more of an informal discussion about the hopes for the future rather than a formal request for assistance. In particular, it was the access to the outdoors and their interactions with New Zealanders that left Harry and Meghan impressed, according to Patsy. This revelation means that Harry and Meghan were already contemplating living life out of England less than six months after their royal wedding in May 2018.

Interestingly, during their controversial Oprah interview, Harry and Meghan had disclosed how they'd offered, to take a step back from the royal life in a Commonwealth country like New Zealand or South Africa, to the royal family. Inspite of having watched the interview, Reddy refused to comment on internal royal family business and instead shared, "I thought they were a lovely couple and I hope they've got a great future where they are."

