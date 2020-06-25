Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cook food as they volunteer for a rehab charity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle volunteer for a rehab charity and help in Homeboy bakery for the same.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been involving themselves in various philanthropic activities ever since they settled down in Los Angeles. The royal couple bid farewell to their Royal palace and duties back in April and flew to Canada with son Archie to begin a new chapter in their life. The couple announced their decision of stepping back from their senior roles in January which not only came as a shock for the Royal family but also the entire nation. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's contribution to Coronavirus relief efforts fetched them appreciation from all corners.

As reported by ET, the couple joined Project Angel Food to feed 20 families living in California with critical illnesses during the global Coronavirus pandemic. Richard Ayoub, the executive director of Project Angel Food had revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first volunteered on Easter Sunday and requested to volunteer again the next week. "They told us they heard our drivers were overloaded and wanted to volunteer to lighten the drivers' workload," he informed.

Recently, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also volunteered at their first rehab charity of the summer, Homeboy Industries. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle extended help at The L.A. based social justice organization started in 1988 which aims at improving the lives of formerly incarcerated and previously gang-involved people, by offering to cook in the café and bakery during their time there. The official Homeboy Industries Instagram account has shared photos of Harry and Meghan’s visit. One of the pictures shows the royal couple wearing black face masks, hair coverings, and gloves as they pose with the staff during helping them at the bakery. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle helped them with the dough and filled several containers with ready-to-go food along with them.

The Homeboy Industries thanked the former royal couple for their help with the Feed Hope program and many individuals gave their statement about the same. A few days ago, Lady Colin Campbell also revealed about Meghan Markle's political ambitions. "I know the Duchess of Sussex has political ambitions and I've been told that one day she wants to run for President. I think everything she is doing, leaving the royal family and moving back to California is part of her plan and she has taken Harry along with her," she stated.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also been supporting the Black Lives Matter Protests that took place after George Floyd was killed by a police official in Minneapolis. George Floyd was arrested by 3 policemen on May 25 when one of them kneeled down on his neck until he lost his breath. A video of the incident went viral on the internet with millions of people coming out on the streets and expressing their anger towards racial discrimination and police brutality.

Meghan Markle became the first royal to voice her opinion in the matter of protests for George Floyd's death. "She believes that there is an expectation on her to address what's going on and to [show] support. And that is what they're doing. They're speaking to community leaders from a number of different organizations and charities. I'm told this is something they want to keep private at the moment while they work out what they can do and how they can help," royal expert Katie Nicholl said. According to her, "The Black Lives Matter movement matters to Meghan and it matters to Harry. They've been very busy with the COVID efforts, particularly how it's impacting on their charities. And their focus is now, I'm told, shifting onto this movement -- Black Lives Matter is something that really resonates with both of them."

