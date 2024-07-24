Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Delay UK House Hunt Over Security Concerns; Report

Security tensions have temporarily halted the plans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to buy a new house in the UK, reports indicate. As per the New York Post, Prince Harry was looking for properties around his home country instead of checking into hotels every time he visits back. But the looming security concerns for the family of four have put this plan on hold, at least for the time being.

Prince Harry puts house hunting in the UK on hold

Despite formerly being part of the British royalty, the couple does not have a permanent residence on their home soil, and now reside in the States. Per the royal commentator Tom Quinn, who spoke to The Mirror, the Prince misses that he does not have a British address now, ever since they evicted the Frogmore cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

“Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the States is new and exciting is coming to an end and Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles,” told the expert to the outlet. He further claimed that Harry has a lot of friends back in the UK but they refrain from visiting him at the new abode due to tensions with Meghan.

This time, a source reports to The Express that the Prince is not comfortable hunting for new properties until the security issues are ironed out. The legal aspects are yet to be sorted out, explains the source, and the royal couple hoped that the appeal process would be heard by the end of July, which has been delayed.

Do they plan to return back?

This remains a bitter affair for the son of the ruling monarch of the UK. Earlier this year, the London High Court ruled that there was no unlawfulness in the court’s 2020 decision to strip the couple of their tax-funded security protection, which implies that the family of four would have to pay for their own security when they visit the country.

While Harry has made several visits back to the UK, Meghan has stepped on the soil rarely so. Her last visit was in 2022, and she famously did not join her husband when the latter arrived back for the anniversary celebrations of the Invictus Games.

