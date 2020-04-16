Prince Harry and Meghan Markle deliver meals in Los Angeles amidst the Coronavirus pandemic

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delivered food to the needy in Los Angeles amidst Coronavirus scare.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing their bit to serve the needy during Coronavirus pandemic. According to ET, the former royal couple joined Project Angel Food on Wednesday to deliver meals to 20 families living in California with critical illnesses. Richard Ayoub, the executive director of Project Angel Food revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first volunteered on Easter Sunday and asked to volunteer again on Wednesday. "They told us they heard our drivers were overloaded and wanted to volunteer to lighten the drivers' workload," he told the portal.

The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex maintained proper social distancing measures while delivering meals to the families. They wore masks and gloves and kept a distance of six feet from others. "Our clients are most at risk to contract the coronavirus, having compromised immune systems including heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, and most are over the age of 60," the Project Angel Food director executive said. "I am blown away that they chose us. They care about our vulnerable population," he added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bid goodbye to their royal duties last month. Their official exit date for the couple was March 31, 2020, as they left the royal palace to begin a new chapter in their life. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to drop their royal title and begin a financially independent life in Canada along with their 11-month-old son Archie. However, the couple soon shifted their quarantine base to Los Angeles owing to the Coronavirus spur and are currently living in their Malibu mansion, away from the eyes of the paparazzi.

