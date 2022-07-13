Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to deliver a speech at the UN on Nelson Mandela day in upcoming New York visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to visit New York next week as the royal couple will be delivering a keynote speech at an upcoming UN event in honour of Nelson Mandela day. According to reports, a spokesperson for the United Nations confirmed that the couple will be in New York for the UN General Assembly on July 18 which marks Nelson Mandela day.

As reported by People, Prince Harry is expected to give an address at the assembly. The late South African President had a close connection with the royal family and members of the royal family, including Harry's grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip as well as parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana had met with Mandela on several occasions before his death in 2013. As for Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with Graca Machel, Mandela's widow during their 2019 South Africa tour.

Harry and Meghan who are based in California previously made a visit to New York in September last year when they made a visit to One World Observatory at the World Trade Center with former Mayor Bill de Blasio, his wife Chirlane McCray. It was the same trip during which Meghan also read her children's book The Bench to second-grade students at P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson School in Harlem.

Last month, the couple flew to the UK for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The duo attend two events including the Trooping the Colour ceremony and also the Thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral during their visit.

