Prince Harry and Meghan Markle demand footage of ‘near-death car chase’ after photo agency denies ‘danger’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are demanding footage taken by the paparazzi of the ‘near-catastrophic car chase’ they were involved in on Tuesday night in New York.

According to a report by TMZ, the royals want the footage so that they can improve their security. “We hereby demand that Backgrid immediately provide us with copies of all photos, videos, and/or films taken last night by the freelance photographers after the couple left their event and over the next several hours,” their lawyers said in a letter to the agency.

Photo agency responds to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s demands

However, the agency is in no mood to give in to the demands of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Replying to their lawyer’s letter, the agency said in a rather snarky response, “In America, as I’m sure you know, property belongs to the owner of it: Third parties cannot just demand it be given to them, as perhaps Kings can do.”

The letter further continued, “Perhaps you should sit down with your client and advise them that his English rules of royal prerogative to demand that the citizenry hand over their property to the Crown were rejected by this country long ago. We stand by our founding fathers.”

New York photo agency denies ‘near-collision’ car chase with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Backgrid photo agency told PageSix that according to the photographers present, there were no near-collisions or near-crashes during the incident. They further said that the photographers reported feeling that the Sussexes were not in immediate danger at any point.

“It is important to note that these photographers have a professional responsibility to cover newsworthy events and personalities, including public figures such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,” the agency said. It also noted that it values “transparency and ethics” in journalism, including “providing fair and factual responses to claims.”

For the unversed, Meghan Markle was joined by Prince Harry and her mother Doria Ragland in New York on Tuesday as she received an award at the 2023 Women of Vision ceremony. After the event was over, they got in an SUV around 10 p.m. They later claimed that they were immediately followed by more than 10 photographers.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers," the couple’s spokesperson said. "While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety."

