Prince Harry and Meghan Markle designed a peonies themed 1st birthday cake for daughter Lilibet?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana turned 1 on June 4 and the couple ringed in her first birthday in the UK while they were visiting the country for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a new portrait of their daughter as she turned 1 and it seems for the celebrations, the couple also hired their wedding baker to design the cake.

After baker Claire Ptak from East London’s Violet Bakery shared photos of a gorgeous new cake on Instagram, many fans assumed that it was the one that she designed for Lili's first birthday. A major hint considered by many was also the caption that said, "Frilly" which rhymes with Lili. The gorgeous cake was decorated with pink frosting and three peonies. Interestingly, peonies are reportedly Meghan Markle's favourite flowers.

Following Ptak's post about the cake, several netizens left comments asking if it was the same cake that Harry and Meghan ordered for their daughter although there hasn't been any confirmation about the same. Harry and Meghan's wedding cake from the same baker also consisted of peonies and hence many believe that Lili's elegant cake was also designed in a similar manner.

Lilibet Diana's first birthday reportedly was a fairly simple affair as Meghan and Harry, who also share son Archie hosted a picnic at Frogmore Cottage in their backyard. Their daughter's birthday coincided with Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and hence the couple was also seen skipping a few events.

