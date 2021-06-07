Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did THIS first after welcoming Lilibet Diana and it includes the royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who became parents for the second time on June 4, made sure to let the royal family know first about the arrival of their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor.

"On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili," proud parents Harry and Meghan shared in a statement, as per Archewell's [Harry and Meghan's non-profit organisation) official website, announcing the birth of their second child, daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. While things between The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family have been tense over the years, since stepping back from their senior royal roles, they were set aside for the arrival of the littlest addition.

According to Page Six, the first thing that Harry and Meghan did after welcoming baby Lili was phone Queen Elizabeth as well as the rest of the family to inform them about the good news. Calls went to Harry's father Prince Charles as well as brother Prince William, which would mean Camila and Kate Middleton simultaneously received the word too. Moreover, the royal family also publicly commemorated the arrival of baby Lili with a Buckingham Palace spokesperson releasing a statement, which was written on behalf of The Queen, Charles, Camilla, William and Kate.

"The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the spokesperson shared.

By naming their daughter, Harry and Meghan are also showing a united front of how they have nothing but love for The Queen. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," according to Archewell.

Along with Lili, Harry and Meghan also have a son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 2, and if their interview with Oprah Winfrey was any indication, the couple doesn't plan on having any more children. When Oprah had asked if two children were it for them, Harry stated, "Done," while Meghan affirmed, "Two is it," with a smile.

