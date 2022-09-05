Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ditch private jet and fly commercial as they return to the UK?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to the UK! For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's spokesperson confirmed last month: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit [the UK] with several charities close to their hearts in early September." According to Hello!, Harry and Meghan landed in the UK on Saturday, i.e. September 3 morning.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have ditched the use of a private jet and flew commercial instead. Moreover, their kids Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, were not with the couple. Interestingly, this is Harry and Meghan's first trip to the UK since attending Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, where even Archie and Lili were in attendance. The couple will attend three charity events; the 2022 One Young World summit in Manchester, England, today, i.e. September 5, the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, on September 6 and the 2022 WellChild Awards in London on September 8.

Meanwhile, it is not yet known if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be paying The Queen a visit during their time in the UK. Queen Elizabeth is currently in Scotland, spending the summer at Balmoral, her country estate. The reunion seems highly unlikely, however, after Meghan Markle's recent bombshell interview with The Cut.

The Duchess of Sussex admitted in the explosive interview how she is "still healing" from everything she and Prince Harry went through with the royal family, but still believes they can one day move on, commenting how "forgiveness is really important."

