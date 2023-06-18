Prince Harry and Meghan Markle end their deal with Spotify; Podcast Head Bill Simmons slams the couple

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making headlines lately for getting into back-to-back major controversies. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently ended their contract with the renowned audio platform Spotify, after a two-and-a-half-year of partnership. So, it has been confirmed that the couple's podcast show Archetypes will not get renewed for a second season. After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from Spotify, Bill Simmons, the head of Spotify's podcast innovation and monetization wing, lashed out at the couple.

Bill Simmons slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Spotify podcast head, who hosts a self-titled podcast on the platform, lashed out at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a recent episode of his famous show. Bill Simmons called the couple 'fucking grifters', to the much shock of both the listeners, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's supporters.

"‘The Fucking Grifters.’ That’s the podcast we should've launched with them," said Simmons who took a dig at the royal couple in his show. "I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories," he added, hinting that the couple’s podcast show Archetypes was originally his idea.

When Simmons attacked the couple in January

For the unversed, Bill Simmons is not attacking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the first time. Earlier in January 2023, the Spotify podcast head openly expressed his displeasure towards the couple with some harsh words, in an episode of his podcast show. "Shoot this guy to the sun… I’m so tired of this guy. What does he bring to the table? He just whines about shit and keeps giving interviews. Who cares about your life? You weren’t even the favorite son," he blurted out.

"You live in fucking Montecito and you just sell documentaries and podcasts. Nobody cares what you have to say unless you talk about the royal family and just complain about them," added Bill Simmons, hinting that he is done with the famous couple's antics. However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been maintaining silence over the controversy, so far.

