Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy a date night with friends David Foster and Katharine McPhee in Montecito

In their first public spotting since moving to Montecito in Santa Barbara County, California, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a double date with their close friends David Foster and Katharine McPhee.

It's been a few weeks since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, along with their son Archie, 1, moved into their sprawling USD 14.65 million Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara County, California. Keeping them company during their recent move are good friends David Foster and Katharine McPhee as the couple recently announced that they are expecting their first child together.

For the unversed, Markle and McPhee used to attend the same school, Immaculate Heart High School, as teens and even acted in musicals together. Last year, the two reconnected which led to their husbands forming a very close bond as well. According to People, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted outside Lucky's Steakhouse for a cosy dinner date with David and Katherine. The fun double date lasted for three hours while marking the first time that Harry and Meghan were spotted in Montecito post their move.

The couple was seen walking hand-in-hand adhering to the COVID-19 safety precautions with masks in tow. While Harry kept is casual in a white shirt and trousers, Meghan's beach waves accentuated her tan coloured dress with a matching coat.

Earlier, in an interview with Access Hollywood, McPhee had gushed, "My husband has a really, really beautiful relationship with Harry. They're like, they’re so cute. They're like father and son."

Katherine disclosed that the two couples stay in touch and while she and Meghan knew each other from childhood, Harry and her husband have become really close friends which she thinks is really nice.

