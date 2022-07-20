Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a rare date night in NYC after UN appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made an appearance at United Nations Headquarters in New York City on July 18. After Prince Harry delivered a keynote speech at the United Nations Headquarters in honour of Nelson Mandela International Day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also stepped out for a rare date night together in New York City.

For their romantic outing together, Meghan was seen sporting a strapless black-and-white Gabriela Hearst jumpsuit whereas Prince Harry was seen sporting a dark-blue shirt with blue jeans and tan sneakers for the occasion. The royal couple's outing came after Duke spoke about the moment he realized Meghan was his "soulmate" during his UN speech.

During his speech at the UN, Prince Harry spoke about his love of Africa since his first visit at age 13 and during the same, Harry revealed the special connection it holds for him and Markle as he said, "It's where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife. And it’s why so much of my work is based there", via Fox News.

In their NYC visit, Meghan Markle was also seen stepping out with Gloria Steinem with whom, the Duchess of Sussex had released a statement regarding the overturning of Roe v. Wade decision. The Duchess of Sussex spoke to Vogue about the same and said, "I think about how fortunate I felt to be able to have both of my children. I know what it feels like to have a connection to what is growing inside of your body. What happens with our bodies is so deeply personal, which can also lead to silence and stigma, even though so many of us deal with personal health crises."

