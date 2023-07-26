Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face a ‘crisis of identity’ amid reports of struggles and regrets? Royal expert claims

As speculations continue about the state of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage, royal expert Tom Bower shared his insights on their current struggles. Bower highlights a crisis of identity, purpose, and finance that the couple is allegedly facing. Reports suggest Harry's desire to return to the UK and reconcile with his brother Prince William, but Bower predicts little chance of such a reunion. Additionally, concerns arise over the impact of Harry's documentary and book, which have caused controversies within the royal family.

Challenging decisions and damaged relationships for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are rumored to be experiencing a rough phase, with financial troubles and obstacles in their Netflix projects. Furthermore, Harry's suggested return to the UK for a reunion with the royal family might not be well-received, given the alleged damage caused by his public statements and revelations about family conflicts.

Concerns for Prince George's future

Amid the turmoil, royal expert Angela Levin warns that Prince George, the son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, must be kept away from Harry's "negative influence." Levin emphasizes that Kate has been proactive in preparing George to face media attention, and Harry's actions may have strained his relationship with the Cambridge family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship timeline

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal relationship began with a blind date in July 2016, arranged by a mutual friend. Despite Meghan's unfamiliarity with the royal family, their chemistry was immediate. The couple's relationship blossomed, and after four months of privacy, news of their romance leaked in October 2016. Meghan was introduced to Harry's family, including the Queen, and faced media scrutiny, leading Harry to issue a statement defending her. They got engaged in November 2017 and married in a fairytale wedding in May 2018. They have two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana, and stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex navigate the challenges they currently face, the future remains uncertain. Tom Bower suggests that Harry might find it difficult to repair his damaged relationships and make a permanent return to the UK. Meanwhile, the royal family's focus shifts to ensuring Prince George's well-being as he grows up in the public eye, away from any potential negative influences.

