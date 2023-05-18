Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get into ‘Princess Diana’ like car crash as paparazzi chase them in NYC

On Tuesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in a car chase involving paparazzi after they attended an awards ceremony in New York. In a statement, the couple’s spokesperson described it as a ‘near catastrophic car chase’ and said that ‘relentless pursuit’ lasted for more than two hours and led to ‘multiple near collisions’. Here is everything to know about the same.

Earlier, the police department confirmed that numerous photographers made Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s transport challenging. There were no injuries and no arrest was made. The couple’s spokesperson claimed that their car chase involved half a dozen cars with reckless driving which included cutting through the red lights, blocking moves, reversing the vehicle on one-way street, driving on the pavement, and taking photographs while driving.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly staying at their friend’s house but didn’t return directly to avoid compromising their security. They also tried to take shelter from the photographers by going to a Manhattan police station.

According to the BBC, there was a plan to use a New York taxi which was flagged down by their security with Prince Harry, Meghan, Markle’s mother, and security officer getting inside the cab. But the cab and occupants were quickly spotted by paparazzi and they again reverted to their own vehicles.

Backgrid, the Entertainment Picture Agency said that they are investigating the conduct of some freelance photographers but their account of events was very different from that of Sussexes. The statement said, ‘The photographers have reported feeling that the couple was not in immediate danger at any point’.

The couple’s security detail told CNN, ‘The public were in jeopardy at several points. It could have been fatal’.

