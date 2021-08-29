Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no regrets about stepping down as senior royals: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have no regrets about quitting their jobs as senior royals of the United Kingdom. According to the book Finding Freedom, by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, via Harper’s Bazaar, the Sussex royals are ‘proud’ of the work they have been doing separately, and without the Royal family ties.

After taking a step back from the Royal family, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex have set up their company, Archewell Productions, and teamed up with streaming platforms including Netflix to produce documentaries, movies, and series about causes that they believe in. Meghan launched her book The Bench in May, and Prince Harry, too, is on his way to release a tell-all memoir about his life in the upcoming year.

According to the book Finding Freedom, via Harper’s Bazaar, the sources close to the Sussexes have informed that neither of the two “have any regrets about the decisions they have made.” The book also mentions that the two royals had reportedly decided to quit their royal roles due to “focus on social issues and helping the world.”

Prince Harry is currently also preparing to release a special documentary known as Heart of Invictus which will focus on the 2020 Invictus Games in the Netherlands. In a statement, the Duke said that this would be the first series of the Archewell Productions with Netflix. “This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year,” he added.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry to meet Queen Elizabeth back in the UK with a Netflix camera crew?