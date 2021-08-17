Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to have a secret Christening ceremony for daughter Lilibet in the US: Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were already making headlines the time their oldest child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor’s christening was kept as a private ceremony, without the involvement of British tabloids. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has claimed that the same might happen at their younger daughter Lilibet Diana’s christening.

According to Express, via Mirror, Fitzwilliams has commented on Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the British press that went downhill when Archie’s christening was kept a private matter, and names of his godparents were also not released in the public. He noted that the Sussexes wanted to deal with matters in ‘their own way’. However, Fitzwilliams has also added that rumours of Lilibet being christened at Windsor have also been floating off late.

Mirror has also stressed upon the Sussexes’ decision to not release a picture of Lilibet, despite fans of the couple waiting for a glimpse of their baby girl. To add to that, since Harry and Meghan gave up their jobs as senior royals and moved to California, the possibility of Lilibet getting christened in the US is too high. It can also be added that Lilibet’s christening would not be surrounded with as many controversies as that of Archie’s since they already live in the US.

For the unversed, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have stepped down as senior royals during March 2020, following which they have moved to California and launched their own company - Archewell Productions. The two royals had also joined Oprah Winfrey in a bombshell interview where they revealed certain negative aspects from their stay in the royal family, which includes nuances of racism and mental health struggles.

