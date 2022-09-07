Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands as they arrive for the Invictus Games event in Germany; PHOTOS

After their recent visit to the UK, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headed to Germany for the Invictus Games countdown event. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, both were seen dressed in elegant ensembles as they made a hand-in-hand appearance for the event. The visit to Dusseldorf came ahead of Invictus Games which will be held in September in 2023.

At the event held on Tuesday, Meghan Markle looked elegant and chic in an ivory knit sleeveless turtleneck top with beige high-rise flared trousers. The Duchess of Sussex tied up her hair in a bun and was all smiles as she posed holding Prince Harry's hand while arriving for the event. As for Prince Harry, the Duke was seen sporting a grey suit over a crisp white shirt.

The couple headed to Germany following their appearance at One Young World Summit 2022 held in Manchester where Markle was a keynote speaker. The Duchess delivered her first speech in two years in the UK at the event, ever since the couple stepped down from their royal roles and moved to the UK. Markle was heard saying that it was nice to be back.

In the meantime, the Duchess of Sussex also debuted her podcast titled Archetypes on Spotify recently. Her first guest on the same happened to be a close friend and Tennis legend, Serena Williams. In the following episode, Markle also spoke to Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling. Ahead of the podcast's release, Meghan stated that her podcast will be giving a chance to people to know the real her.

