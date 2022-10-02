Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hunting for a new property, to move from their Montecito home: Report
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly looking for a new estate in the Hope Ranch community in California.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly looking to move out of their Montecito mansion as per reports. The Santa Barbara News-Press recently reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been "hunting" for a new place as theirs no longer "properly accommodate[s]" them. The couple is reportedly eyeing estates in the Hope Ranch community.
Hope Ranch is a private community about 10 miles away from Montecito, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved in March 2020 after stepping down from their royal duties and moved to the US with their son, Archie. The couple are now also parents to baby girl Lilibet Diana whom they welcomed last June. As reported by The Daily Mail, the new neighbourhood that Harry and Meghan are looking at reportedly boasts of a members-only country club and a golf club, along with access to tennis courts, picnic grounds and a network of equestrian trails.
Prince Harry and Meghan's apparent decision to move also comes two months after news broke that their home was the victim of multiple intruder scares in May. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently returned to the US after spending time in the UK following Queen Elizabeth's passing and also attended all the ceremonies to pay their last respects to the late monarch.
In the meantime, reports have suggested that the royal couple have been delaying their upcoming Netflix docu-series further in light of Queen Elizabeth's passing and speculations are rife that the duo wish to downplay the conversations that are part of it relating to King Charles III and other senior members of the royal family.
