Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to join BTS, Jennifer Lopez & more for Global Citizen Live

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to appear at Global Citizen Live on September 25 to discuss global vaccine equity amid the pandemic. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will appear on the Great Lawn of Central Park, in New York City to address the audience and continue their work to fulfill vaccine equity all over the world.

According to Global Citizen, via ET Canada, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the co-chairs of Global Citizen’s ‘Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, which was held in May 2021 and had raised more than USD 300 million. With the Global Citizen Live 24-hours special program, the G7 countries and the European Union have been urged to share one-billion COVID-19 vaccine doses with immediate effect for emergency vaccination across the world.

The special live program will also witness performances from Jennifer Lopez, BTS, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Metallica, Alessia Cara, and The Weeknd. While not confirmed, fans can also expect to watch performances from Camila Cabello, Adam Lambert, the Lumineers, Ricky Martin, Usher, Doja Cat, DJ Snake, Coldplay, Demi Lovato, Keith Urban, Lang Lang, Tiwa Savage, among others.

For international fans, the event is set to be live on social media platforms including Twitter and YouTube. According to Global Citizen’s CEO Hugh Evans, with “40 million people on the brink of famine,” the world leaders and businesses should ensure full recovery of the entire world from the pandemic. “‘Equitable recovery’ is not an act of charity – it is the only way we can ensure a fighting chance at achieving a sustainable world free from extreme poverty,” he noted.

