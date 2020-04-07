Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch new charity post royal exit, name it 'Archewell' after son Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have launched new charity post royal exit and have named it 'Archewell' after son Archie.

After officially stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family last month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spilled some details about their new non-profit organisation. They have named the organisation ‘Archewell’ after their son’s name Archie. The world is derived from the Greek word for 'source of action'. After their brief stay in Canada, the couple moved to the US last month. While the two are still working on the specifics of the organisation and how will it work, the couple said they want to do something meaningful.

The paperwork for the charity was filed in the United States last month. The document contains a wide range of ideas for their new charity, including volunteering services, a website with multi-uses, as well as education and training materials through films, podcasts and books, the Telegraph reported. Last month it was reported that since Meghan and Harry will have to support their family financially, the former actress is planning on relaunching her lifestyle blog The Tig. Reportedly, she is also looking forward to writing a cookbook.

The two will also have to pay for their security, which costs a lot, considering Trump has refused to pay for it. “I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the US. However, the US will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!”

It was also reported that Harry’s father Prince Charles, who recently tested positive for Coronavirus, will pay USD 2 million every year for Harry and Meghan’s security in America, Daily Mail reported. The couple’s protection could cost upto GBP 4 Million and Charles is expected to pay half of it.

