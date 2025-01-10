Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lead Efforts to Help LA Wildfire Victims While Facing Evacuation Threat: 'If You Feel Compelled to Help...'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are leveraging their influence to encourage fans to support those affected by the ongoing, devastating Southern California wildfires. The British royals are themselves facing evacuation from their $14 million Montecito mansion, where they have resided since 2020 with their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, after retiring from royal duties.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a statement and links to helpful resources and foundations on their website on Thursday, January 9.

“In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more—affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life,” the Sussexes wrote.

“A state of emergency has been issued,” they continued, before adding, “If you feel compelled to help, here are some resources and ideas.”

Meghan and Harry listed several organizations actively providing help to those in need, such as José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen and their own Archewell Foundation, which they said are serving meals to both first responders and victims of the fire.

They also mentioned that CAL FIRE and the LA Fire Department Foundation are supporting firefighters risking their lives to save communities.

The Suits alum and her husband, known for their love for animals, went on to share two organizations aiming to benefit rescue animals—the Animal Wellness Foundation and the Compton Cowboys.

The duo also shared that Airbnb and 211 LA partnered to provide free, temporary shelter for the displaced, and Baby2Baby is providing essential supplies like diapers, clothing, hygiene products, and emergency kits. The bookstore All Power Books also offers supplies and water for pickup.

The Spare author and Markle then urged the public to open their homes to a friend, loved one, or pet who lost their residence, giving them a safe haven. They also asked people to check with their elderly neighbors to see if they needed help evacuating.

The pair ended their statement by asking those privileged to “give back.”

“Some families and people have been left with nothing,” they wrote. “Please consider donating clothing, children’s toys, and other essentials. The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those in need.”

At least five casualties have been reported, with roughly 30,000 residents ordered to evacuate their homes after wildfires ignited on Tuesday night and rapidly spread across Pacific Palisades and other dense communities, scorching thousands of homes.

Harry and Markle’s abode falls inside a “high fire risk” zone; however, it remains unclear if the pair were told to evacuate.

Several celebrities have already lost their homes to the fire, including Paris Hilton, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Miles Teller, Eugene Levy, Billy Crystal, and more.

