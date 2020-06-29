Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make THIS incredible amount per speech? Find Out

After signing with a prestigious agency which has a client list including people like Oprah Winfrey, Obamas and Clintons, the former Duke and Duchess are reportedly looking at charging USD 1 million per speech.

After hiring a top-speaking firm, the former Duchess and Duke Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly expected to make up to USD 1 million per speech. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed up with the famous Harry Walker speaking Agency. Their client list includes Barack and Michelle Obama, Hillary and Bill Clinton, Oprah Winfrey among others. The highly sought-after couple will hold conversations that will “relate to topics that are important in their lives—and in the world,” a source told Town & Country.

“Topics will largely relate to the social issues the world is facing now including racial justice and gender equity, mental health, issues impacting women and girls and the environment—as well as the intersectional nature of these issues. Many of the areas and topics covered in these conversations will be related to the foundation and mission of Archewell, their new organization housing their philanthropic endeavors,” T&C stated.

Since leaving the Royal Family, the former duke and duchess have been looking for work and, in addition to speaking up about causes that matter, they are known to be looking into documentary projects while volunteering in locations such as rehab centres.

Recently, the couple stepped up to utilise their strong influence to support Facebook advertising's Stop Hate for Profit boycott. This campaign encouraged businesses to refuse to advertise throughout July with the tech company to protest hate speech and lack of fact-checking on the social media platform that leads to dangerous misinformation spread. “They allowed incitement to violence against protesters fighting for racial justice in America in the wake of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Ahmaud Arbery, Rayshard Brooks and so many others,” the Stop Hate for Profit website read.

