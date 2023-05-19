Prince Harry and Meghan Markle mark 5 years of married life days after ‘near-catastrophic’ car chase

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have completed 5 years of marriage today, May 19, 2023. The British Prince and the American actress got married on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle, thus ushering in a new face and era of the British monarchy. However, this euphoric ideal was only short-lived after Meghan and Harry stepped down from their senior royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.

At the time, the Sussexes claimed that the royal officials were insensitive to Meghan Markle’s mental health as she tried to navigate through her new life at the palace. Moreover, they also alleged facing racist remarks from certain royal members and the U.K. press which led them to make the decision to leave the country.

Today, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are married with two children – Prince Archie of Sussex, 4, and Princess Lilibet of Sussex, 1. However, their terms with the royals continue to be complicated and tricky, especially after the bombshell claims made by Prince Harry in his memoir Spare, which came out in January, this year.

Not only this, Meghan and Harry are also ‘shaken’ after they were involved in an alleged ‘near-catastrophic car chase’ with the paparazzi in New York on Tuesday night.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘near-catastrophic’ car chase

For the unversed, Meghan Markle was joined by Prince Harry and her mother Doria Ragland in New York on Tuesday as she received an award at the 2023 Women of Vision ceremony. After the event was over, they got in an SUV around 10 p.m. They later claimed that they were immediately followed by more than 10 photographers.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers," the couple’s spokesperson said. "While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety."

