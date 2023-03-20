Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might skip King Charles coronation as per leaked reports; DEETS here

Plans for King Charles III coronation have been leaked and it seems that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be attending the procession at Westminster Abbey after the King’s crowning.

Earlier it was reported that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to the King Charles coronation which will be held on May 6 in London. As per the reports, Prince Harry and his wife Megan Markle remain in the predicament of whether they will be attending the event. This can be because of the multitude of reasons including steadily worsening relationship between Royals and Prince Harry or because the coronation date is the same as his son Archie’s fourth birthday.

King Charles coronation leaked plans

There have been rumors about the ongoing tense negotiations between the Royals and Sussex’s.

As per the leaked reports, only ‘working royals’ will be involved in the King Charles coronation that generally includes the Princess Royal (King’s sister) and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Duke and Duchess of Edinburg, and few other Royal cousins. The youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales – Louis will also be part of this procession. The three children of Prince William and Kate will be joining King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at the end of the ceremony as they leave Westminster Abbey.

Meanwhile it seems that the children of Duke and Duchess – Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie have not yet been invited to the King Charles coronation.

As per the reports, The Duke of York and his daughters Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are also excluded from the Royal procession. As per the reports, since Duke and his daughters are not the working Royals there is no place for them in the procession.

