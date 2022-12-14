Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not losing their Sussex titles amid Harry & Meghan drama?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in the news for their bombshell revelations from the docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The couple's new series which releases in two volumes has the duo speaking out details of royal exit as well as the harassment they faced at the hands of the UK media. King Charles hasn't reacted to the series as of yet.

Royal insiders have been suggesting that despite what Harry and Meghan may say about the royal family in their upcoming second volume of the series, it is unlikely that they will be stripped off their titles. While a few netizens suggested that the couple should be stripped off their titles after everything they have said in the docuseries, as per Page Six, a palace source said, "Stripping their title is not something the king would likely ever consider … mostly because it would be too petty and punitive." The source further continued, "It would only lead to the Sussexes claiming that it was a retaliatory action and proof they were never wanted in the royal family."

Prince Harry's claims about Prince William in the docuseries

In the recently released trailer of Harry & Meghan's Volume 2, Prince Harry claims that the royal family stood up for Prince William in the past as he says, "They were happy to lie to protect my brother [Prince William]. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us." The trailer also showcased Meghan speaking out about the treatment she received from the media as she says, "I wasn’t thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves."

Many also pointed out how the docuseries title which simply states Harry and Meghan showcases the willingness on Prince Harry and Markle's end to not use their titles.