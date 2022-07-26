Prince Harry and Meghan Markle NOT on Queen Elizabeth II's Balmoral retreat guest list?

After an awkward reunion at The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be reuniting with Queen Elizabeth II this summer! Various reports earlier suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited by The Queen for her annual summer break in the highlands. For the unversed, The Queen is currently in Scotland, where she will spend August and September at Balmoral, her country estate.

The Sun had also claimed that Queen Elizabeth's Scottish estate had been informed to expect a full list of royals, which includes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their kids - son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1. However, Harry and Meghan are not on the Balmoral summer guest list! Page Six had multiple sources confirm that the Sussexes will not be going to visit Harry's beloved grandmother. Instead, the couple will be stationed in the US only ahead of Prince Harry's highly publicised memoir's release, set to come out this fall.

Nevertheless, The Queen did get to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet, who is named after the 96-year-old monarch. When Harry and Meghan flew to the UK to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in June, they introduced baby Lili to The Queen for the first time. In fact, Lili got to meet her great-grandmother twice.

For now, the royal family members confirmed to join The Queen in her summer retreat will be Prince William and Kate Middleton with their children - Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

